Binance Kazakhstan receives regulatory approval from AFSA

This development moves Binance Kazakhstan closer to becoming the first fully regulated Digital Asset Trading Facility (DATF) operator in the country. The approval highlights the company’s adherence to local regulations and commitment to high standards in operational security and compliance.

Binance Kazakhstan has gone through an extensive evaluation process, including an External Financial Audit and ISO certifications following an audit of its information systems. Additionally, the entity has undergone several internal audits and external regulatory reviews to ensure it meets all regulatory requirements.

Licence scope and regulatory compliance

The licences in question will enable Binance Kazakhstan to operate a virtual assets trading platform, deal in investments as a principal, and provide custody services for virtual assets under full regulatory approval. The company's offerings were thoroughly tested by regulators under the guidelines of the AIFC Digital Asset Activities, Conduct of Business Rules, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws, and other relevant regulations. The outcome of this review demonstrates the regulator’s confidence in Binance Kazakhstan's systems, controls, and cybersecurity measures.

Binance officials noted that the pre-approval from AFSA is an important step toward obtaining the full regulatory licence. They highlighted that this achievement reflects Binance Kazakhstan’s focus on compliance, security, and operational excellence. The company looks forward to continuing its operations in Kazakhstan and contributing to the growth of the local digital asset market.





More information about the involved companies

Binance is a global blockchain ecosystem, known for operating the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The platform serves over 200 million users in more than 100 countries and offers a range of services from trading and finance to institutional services and Web3 functionalities. As part of the Binance ecosystem, Binance Kazakhstan provides a variety of digital asset services with a focus on security and compliance.

The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is an independent regulator within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Established in 2018, AFSA oversees both financial and non-financial activities, including capital markets and ancillary services, within the AIFC jurisdiction.