Binance helps Cambodia regulator with digital asset rules

The exchange informed that its partnership with the SERC will follow three main key targets. First, both parties will share technical expertise in cryptocurrency operations. Second, they will support digital asset businesses in the Southeast Asian nation and work towards designing an appropriate regulatory framework for the local industry. Lastly, Binance vowed to launch training courses and introduce cryptocurrencies and their merits to more Cambodians.

In a separate announcement, the exchange disclosed its partnership with the most followed person on TikTok – Khaby Lame. The Italian-Senegalese creator will join the platform as a global brand ambassador.

Binance and Lame will aim to accelerate crypto adoption among users of the social media platform and introduce educational features. The 22-year-old, who has over 144 million followers, is famous for his short videos where he silently mocks overly complicated life hacks. He has a signature hand style called ‘Khaby move,’ which will be displayed in a future NFT collection.