Binance facing bans in The Philippines and Nigeria

In late November 2023, Philippine financial regulators issued a notice to Binance, informing the company that it was operating in the country without a license. They stated that Binance lacked authorization to sell or offer securities in the nation, cautioning citizens against using the platform. If Binance failed to rectify this issue by the end of February 2024, officials indicated they would block its operations.

The end of February 2024 is getting closer. A spokesperson from the Philippines' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) informed DL News that the agency is evaluating the potential consequences of banning Binance, including the impact on Filipino account holders’ funds. Officials are collaborating with other government agencies to outline the process of restraining the operations of unregistered entities in the Philippines.

Despite these developments, Binance has remained silent on the matter, prompting uncertainty within the Philippine crypto community. Representatives of GCash and crypto exchange platform BloomX in the Philippines expressed difficulty in obtaining a response from the SEC regarding the impending decision.





Threading in stormy waters

The potential action against Binance comes amid a turbulent period for the company following its guilty plea in the US for violating banking laws, resulting in substantial penalties. Binance appointed a new CEO, pledging to enhance compliance with regulations globally. However, the Philippines emerged as a pivotal test case for Binance's revamped approach. Yet, as of now, Binance has not addressed the concerns raised by regulators.





The Philippine SEC criticised Binance for utilising various channels to promote its exchange and warned promoters of potential legal repercussions. Additionally, the agency requested Google and Meta to cease displaying Binance advertisements to Filipino users.

The SEC previously indicated that a ban on Binance would take effect three months after issuing the advisory in November 2023 but did not rule out the possibility of an extension. Some in the crypto community argue that authorities cannot ban Binance without a court order.

They highlighted Binance's significant impact on the Philippine crypto market since its introduction in 2019, offering lower transaction fees and becoming the preferred trading platform. However, concerns have been raised about the legality of vendors on Binance P2P and its competitive advantage over local exchanges.

The potential ban on Binance could result in increased transaction fees, impacting the competitiveness of local exchanges. Overall, the situation underscores the regulatory challenges and market dynamics shaping the crypto landscape in the Philippines.





Is it the same in Nigeria?

Recently Nigeria's regulatory landscape for digital assets has taken a dramatic turn as leading crypto exchanges, including Binance, but also OctaFX, and Coinbase, face disruptions in their operations. This development comes mere months after the Central Bank of Nigeria lifted its ban on crypto transactions, highlighting the volatility of regulatory policies governing digital assets in the country.

Amid escalating concerns about currency speculation, the Nigerian government has instructed telecommunication firms to block access to the websites of prominent cryptocurrency firms. This surprising directive seems to target platforms like Binance, OctaFX, and Coinbase.

The decision follows a shift in policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria in December 2023, which saw the lifting of a previous ban on crypto transactions. However, the recent move aims to tackle currency speculation activities within the country. Binance, in particular, clarified that its platform does not facilitate currency pricing and attributed the pause in transactions to prevent price suppression.

Despite user complaints about the inability to purchase USD on the platform, Binance reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a market-driven and transparent environment. The platform denied allegations of currency speculation thriving on its platform and reiterated its cooperation with local authorities and regulators to ensure compliance with evolving cryptocurrency regulations.





Regulatory challenges for the crypto community

The Nigerian crypto community has expressed dismay over the government's decision to restrict access to cryptocurrency websites, particularly amidst concerns about the declining value of the Naira against the dollar. Many question the effectiveness of government measures in addressing underlying economic issues.

The potential blockade of online platforms like Binance raises concerns about the accessibility of digital assets in Nigeria and the resilience of the country's crypto community. Stakeholders stress the importance of a balanced regulatory approach that fosters innovation while addressing concerns about currency manipulation and illicit financial activities.

Despite regulatory challenges, Nigeria's crypto enthusiasts remain resilient, exploring alternative avenues to engage with digital assets. However, the uncertainty surrounding the future of crypto exchanges in Nigeria underscores the need for transparent dialogue between regulators, policymakers, and industry players.