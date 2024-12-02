Binance continues European-wide launch of its Binance Visa Card

Binance Visa Card now supports NFC payment apps, including Google Pay and Samsung Pay, offering more ways to convert and spend BTC, BNB, SXP, and BUSD to fiat at more than 60 million locations around the world.

The Binance Visa Card is supported Swipe’s platform and enables digital assets to remain in their native form until a point-of-sale transaction occurs, allowing Binance Visa Cardholders to convert and transact with cryptocurrencies. Binance Visa Card users will be able to recharge their Card Wallet directly from their Binance Spot Wallet and choose which order of preference to debit their BTC, BNB, SXP, and BUSD assets.

To celebrate the European-wide rollout, Binance Visa Card is offering users cashback benefits of up to 7%. The cashback percentage will depend on the user’s card level, which is based on the amount of their BNB staked in any Binance.com wallet.