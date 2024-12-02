Binance brings Bitcoin trading fees to zero

Trading fees are being eliminated across 13 stablecoin and fiat combinations including BTC/USDT, BTC/USDC and BTC/BUSD, as Binance announced. The cut in fees is an extension of a program the cryptocurrency exchange introduced in the US in June 2022.

Zero-fee trading will take effect on 8 July to coincide with the exchange's five-year anniversary. It will remain in place until further notice.