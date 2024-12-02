Binance Australia joins industry advocacy body FinTech Australia

Binance Australia will assume a seat as a FinTech Australia member, alongside Afterpay, Square, Stripe, and Transferwise. With more than 800 fintech companies in operation across the country, Australia has one of the world’s most exciting and dynamic fintech industries.

FinTech Australia works closely with its members and government to develop new approaches to grow the Australian fintech industry and to create jobs, economic growth and prosperity for Australians and Australian-based businesses.

Binance Australia was launched to market in July 2020 to offer a new digital currency marketplace that provides a platform to buy and sell cryptocurrency in Australia.