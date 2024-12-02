Binance adds Apple Pay, Google Pay for EUR deposits

The feature is available through both the Binance website and its mobile application in Lite and Pro modes. According to Binance officials, the integration aims to provide users with an additional way to fund their accounts using widely adopted digital wallets. By leveraging the stored credit and debit card details in Apple Pay and Google Pay, users can deposit EUR directly, streamlining access to cryptocurrency trading.

Availability and requirements

To leverage the new payment methods, users must log in to their Binance account via the website or mobile application. After selecting the EUR deposit option, they can choose Apple Pay or Google Pay, input the desired amount, and complete the transaction by following the on-screen instructions.

For mobile users, access to these payment options requires updating the Binance App to version 2.98.0 or later on iOS, or version 2.98.1 or later on Android.





What else has Binance been up to?

Binance focused on securing investments and expanding the capabilities of its products in 2025 so far. Moreover, the company made efforts to pause its legal battle with the SEC.

In March 2025, Binance obtained a USD 2 billion investment from Abu Dhabi-based technology investor MGX. The transaction marked the first institutional investment in Binance and represented the largest single investment in a cryptocurrency company, as well as the most substantial investment ever conducted in stablecoin according to the official press release.

In February 2025, Binance and SEC asked a federal judge to stay the regulator's lawsuit against the crypto exchange citing the potential impact of a newly launched task force.

Following this announcement, the motion to request a stay for 60 days marked the first clear initiative to retreat from the SEC's previous crypto enforcement under Democratic leadership. The stay was seen by some officials as an early sign of the SEC's pivot to a more crypto-friendly stance, reflecting President Donald Trump's pledge to make the US a worldwide hub for the industry.