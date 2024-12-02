Billon launches blockchain PoC project with Tauron

The project is based on Billon’s enterprise DLT system functionalities to store complete high-value documents on blockchain, together with remote signing and proof of delivery. The documents would be stored and available for any future reference, with the embedded immutability and tamper protection provided by the nature and architecture of Billon’s distributed ledger, according to the official press release.

The pilot project is supported by Microsoft which delivers Azure cloud infrastructure to host blockchain nodes. The Polish branch of the Redmond company is Billon’s technological partner in building solutions to publish high-value documents, such as diplomas and certificates, on-chain.

The pilot project includes a selected group of 100 Tauron clients who were testing the solution until the end of April 2020. Apart from individual contracts, Tauron can use Billon’s enterprise DLT to publish public documents, such as terms and conditions and general tariffs.