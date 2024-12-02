Billance teams with Global Digital Finance to develop crypto standards

As a direct result, moving forward, Billance will work in a strategic manner with GDF cryptopeers to jointly promote the establishment of various standards, including but not limited to security and anti-money laundering in the globally integrated blockchain industry and community. The objective is to provide technical solutions and standards for the industry, as well as the establishment of a more inclusive, effective and regulated digital assets financial system.

Billance plans to regularly participate in global summits and or events planned by GDF, with the hope that experts within the Billance platform, can share their views on compliance and regulatory affairs and contribute to GDF's knowledge by sharing activities.”

GDF is committed to promoting the formulation of global digital asset supervision and increased levels of digital asset standards. Its members and partners include 350 industry leading institutions such as the London Stock Exchange Group, Tether, Chainalysis, and Messari. At present, GDF has established cooperative relationships with in excess of over 35 regulatory agencies and government departments, including the IRS (USA's Internal Revenue Service), Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Japan's Financial Services Agency, and the European Central Bank.