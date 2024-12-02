As part of this collaboration, users will be able to seamlessly convert their crypto assets into cash and spend them using their BigPay debit cards, without having to go through a verification process. The top-up feature supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, and Tether, but BigPay plans to expand this offering in the future. Moreover, BigPay’s launch of the new feature will include a conversion process that does not entail hidden fees for the user.

Company officials cited by technode.global highlighted their support for a regulated financial system that takes the best of both crypto and traditional finance in order to improve efficiency and add value to the end-user. The same officials revealed that they want to allow users to interact with digital assets in a safe and secure way while supporting overall interoperability.





More information about BigPay and TripleA

According to technode.global, BigPay is a Southeast Asian fintech company founded in 2017. The company is committed to democratising financial literacy, accessibility, and well-being in the region by offering accessible, transparent, and secure digital financial services.

To be more specific, the company’s goal is to support sustainable change for consumers and businesses across Southeast Asia in areas such as payments, personal loans, smart budgeting, credit, and micro-insurance.

TripleA is a licensed crypto payment gateway that helps businesses increase their revenue by enabling crypto payments and payouts, giving them access to the spending power of the fast-growing population of cryptocurrency users. The firm’s white-label crypto payments solutions allow businesses to benefit from the growing crypto market without being exposed to volatility risk or having to handle or convert digital currencies.

What has BigPay been up to lately?

Apart from its partnership with TripleA, in September 2022, BigPay has launched a virtual account that allows users to organise and save money that is separate from the BigPay wallet. The new feature is called Stashes, and it is complemented by an offering that allows users to create multiple Stashes for different objectives and customisable saving goals. Users can also personalise these Stashes by adding images, descriptions and rules such as locking the Stash until a savings goal or deadline has been achieved.

In August 2022, BigPay has added 38 new nations to its global remittance services network. The expansion includes European countries such as Italy, France, Germany, Belgium and Spain, as well as England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom. In order to perform a global transfer, BigPay users need to enter the remittance amount, the recipient’s country, as well as the recipient’s banking account details.