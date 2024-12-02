Beam launches its Atomic Swaps Marketplace

Via the new marketplace, users are allowed to transact BEAM, BTC, LTC, and QTUM directly from Double Doppler 4.0, the latest version of the Beam Desktop Wallet. Moreover, confidentiality is assured when making atomic swaps, with zero counterparty risk. This initiative marks the first time a marketplace for atomic swaps has been implemented for a privacy coin.

In addition, instructions on how to set up a wallet to perform atomic swaps have been also released, and users are invited to test swaps using the wallet’s inbuilt marketplace. Double Doppler 4.0 supports users running their own nodes and Electrum. Users who utilise the inbuilt marketplace via desktop wallet can perform direct swaps peer-to-peer by sending tokens via any secured communication channel.



