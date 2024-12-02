Barclays to trial Bitcoin blockchain technology

Following an agreement with bitcoin exchange Safello, the UK bank will explore how blockchain technologies could bolster the financial services sector.

The announcement, made at the Barclays Accelerator demo session in London today, comes as an increasing number of banks are trialling distributed ledgers such as Ripple.

The programme is a learning experience for Barclays and Safello. While exact details of the pairs proof-of-concept are currently under wraps, Safellos bitcoin spending platform could reach an important demographic for the bank.