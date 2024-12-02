Barclays signs compliance deal with Bitcoin company

The startups graduating the 13-week program included Bitcoin compliance firm Chainalysis and accounting startup Wave, which will embark on the initiatives.

Barclays indicated it would partner with Chainalysis to allow its financial crime and transaction monitoring teams to obtain the necessary information to transact with Bitcoin companies.

As part of the program, Barclays provides non-monetary support to startups, while startup incubator TechStars takes 6% equity in each member of its cohort.