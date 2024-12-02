Bankymoon enables Bitcoin utility bill payments

Alternative digital currencies such as Litecoin and Dogecoin will be supported in the future. If Bankymoon can gain traction, it plans to allow for sending of gas, water, or electricity to anyone else on the globe. In order to achieve such a massive undertaking, they plan to cut out the remittance market middleman.

Bankymoon is banking on their proven revenue model in order to attract investors. Whereas more traditional Bitcoin startups have to rely on “industries of the future”, Bankymoon wants to offer a service providing a use case from the day it launches.

Bankymoon, a South African-based Bitcoin startup, develops end-to-end Bitcoin solutions for businesses and non-profit organizations.