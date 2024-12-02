Bankhaus von der Heydt selects Fireblocks to expand into digital assets space





The bank will leverage Fireblocks' custody technology in combination with the Fireblocks Network to expand digital asset and crypto service offerings to its customer base.

Bankhaus von der Heydt integrated Fireblocks’ platform as a key component of its digital asset custody solution to increase operational efficiency and security, specifically combining Fireblocks' MPC and SGX infrastructure with its own security mechanisms.

Fireblocks now supports many banks such as BNY Mellon, Signature Bank, and Siam Commercial Bank in addition to crypto-native exchanges, lending desks, hedge funds, OTC desks, and market makers.