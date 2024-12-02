Bankhaus von der Heydt integrates Appian's technology to automate its back-office operations





The Appian Low-code Automation Platform enables the bank to launch and manage new financial products and services, accelerating their new institutional client onboarding time.

Von der Heydt's new fintech portal, built on Appian, connects with the bank's legacy core banking, brokerage, and crypto custody systems to provide data visibility to employees. The Bankhaus team can create customised client offerings within one day, allowing them to meet the requirements and scale their business without increasing their headcount.

The solution also integrates Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements as part of the digital onboarding process to gather documents, verify accounts, and conduct customer due diligence for risk management.