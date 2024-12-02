Bankera gets SEPA instant payments support

With the new announcement, both personal and business clients of the fintech can use instant transfers within more than 2,300 banks and financial institutions among the Single European Payment Area (SEPA) network at any time, including holidays.

At Bankera, businesses can get a multi-currency account with a dedicated IBAN to make SEPA and SWIFT payments. Also, Bankera offers Visa business cards with high and flexible limits, which allows them to cover various business expenses such as marketing, hosting, and other services where card payments are accepted.

In addition to traditional payment services, Bankera also offers card issuance, BIN sponsorship, virtual IBANs, and tailor-made full-scope whitelabel solutions. Bankera helps various digital businesses, operating in industries like ecommerce, hosting, and IT, to upsell their existing clients with new traditional payment channels, such as cards and IBANs, or to start developing their own fintech solutions without building the infrastructure from scratch.

Bankera's solutions are powered by Pervesk, an electronic money institution authorised by the Central Bank of Lithuania. In addition to SEPA Instant, Pervesk became a principal member of the Visa network in December 2020.