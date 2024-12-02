Bank of Lithuania approved the sample of a digital collector coin

The coin is an original silver coin bearing a denomination of EUR 19.18 to commemorate the year of the Act of Independence of Lithuania. LBCOIN is dedicated to this prominent Act and its 20 signatories.

The size and form of the physical silver coin resembles a credit card, depicting the Act of 16 February 1918 as well as a digitised picture of the Council of Lithuania. The obverse of the coin bears Vytis – the coat of arms of the Republic of Lithuania – incorporated in a QR code linked to the e-shop where digital tokens will be offered for sale. The weight of the silver coin is 36.36 g, quality – proof like. The physical coin and digital tokens were designed by Giedrius Paulauskis.

The Bank of Lithuania intends to issue 24,000 blockchain-based digital collector tokens. Each token will feature one of the 20 signatories of the Act of Independence and will be divided into six categories depending on their occupation, with 4,000 tokens allotted to each group.

When purchasing the digital coin, collectors will get six randomly selected digital tokens and, having collected a token from each of the six categories, will be able to redeem a physical silver coin. The tokens will be available for purchase and storage in a dedicated wallet at the e-shop of the Bank of Lithuania. They could also be used as a gift, exchanged with other collectors or transferred to a public NEM wallet.

LBCOIN is the world’s first blockchain-based digital collector coin created by the Bank of Lithuania, according o the official press release. The digital collector coin is expected to be issued in spring 2020.