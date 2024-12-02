Bank of Jamaica selects eCurrency to develop CBDC

The CBDC pilot will take place between May 2021 and December 2021, the central bank announced on 23 March 2021.

eCurrency Mint will also be the provider when the national CBDC roll-out begins in early 2022. eCurrency is a global thought leader and pioneer of the hardware, software, and cryptographic security protocol technology that supports central banks to issue, distribute and supervise CBDC, a digital fiat currency that will operate alongside notes and coins as digital legal tender.

