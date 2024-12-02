Bank of England scouts for digital currency specialist

The job description mentions responsibilities such as lead the effort and examine whether universal access to this kind of electronic money would be desirable for users, issue a digitized, blockchain-based version of the UK pound – an idea the Bank of England has been exploring since as early as 2015, according to CoinDesk.

The job holder will be responsible for owning the research agenda, conducting their own research and galvanizing research on these questions by experts inside the Bank and in academia. The job holder will also be responsible for drawing conclusions from the research on the impact of a CBDC on monetary and financial stability and making policy recommendations to Governors, the site continues.

However, the Bank of England may have time on its side. Recent statements from the central bank’s senior leadership and other elements of the UK government indicate the undertaking is likely years away from any launch.