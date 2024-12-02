Bank of England interested in accelerating blockchain work

During a recent event in London, a bank’s representative said that the institution is thinking about founding of a startup accelerator focused on financial applications. The main objective is to study concepts such as distributed ledger-based digital currency, but the organization is already looking to move beyond its currently disclosed projects.

Distributed ledger technology is still in its infancy, and there are numerous questions that need exploring. The Bank has already undertaken a proof-of-concept using this technology and looks for new opportunities through the FinTech accelerator.

According to CoinDesk, the subject, detailed in an ultimately cancelled speech by Bank of England governor Mark Carney, has since been taken up in the British legislature (though no direct legislative effort has been sought to date).