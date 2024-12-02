Bangladesh: Bitcoin usage considered "punishable offence"

The institution, which oversees the country’s underdeveloped banking system, claims the penalties are included in Bangladesh’s strict anti-money laundering laws. According to the source, the sudden warning was issued after the bank acknowledged the existence of reports in local media regarding Bitcoin transactions in Bangladesh performed through online exchange platforms.

Bitcoin has been banned in Ecuador and Bolivia and faced severe restrictions on its use in other countries, notably China, as governments scramble to formulate their approaches to the new form of money. Russia also revealed its definitive plans to ban Bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies by 2015.

