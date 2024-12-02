Bakkt integrates new payment solution for Starbucks





In response to the growing threat of coronavirus in the US, Starbucks is temporarily moving to a takeout-only model, ‘Bakkt Cash’ option being only in limited beta for now. The Bakkt’s blog post describes plans to put together both loyalty points and bitcoins.

The move coincides with the Bitcoin derivatives provider’s focus on consumer-facing services and the announcement of receiving USD 300 million funding. The funding round took place when Covid-19 pandemic is adversely impacting the crypto market. The company is focussed on providing users with the control of their digital assets.

It is also planning to provide digitalisation by launching Bakkt app later in 2020. Its application enables users to aggregate all their assets into a single digital wallet.