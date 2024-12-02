Bakkt, Finastra make crypto available for community banks

By adding Bakkt’s crypto platform to Finastra’s app, crypto will expand further into the mainstream as financial institutions offer their account holders access to the growing asset class without having to leave their existing trusted banking environment.

Bakkt wants to create a growing partner network to tap into the new opportunities for customer engagement and choice. The blockchain specialist aims to use digital platform solutions that deliver a frictionless customer journey while also providing access to new products and features.

Bakkt helps its users to convert their holdings into digital assets and allows them to pay merchants directly. It also works with various merchants and financial institutions to help them with regulatory practices being followed in different parts of the world and with risk management.