B2C2 completes the acquisition of Woorton

Woorton is a prominent player in market making and over-the-counter transactions within the digital asset industry in Europe. This strategic move underscores B2C2's commitment to expanding client coverage. Additionally, in light of the forthcoming MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation) regulations, this acquisition positions B2C2 to extend its services to clients within the European Union (EU) jurisdiction. It also opens up avenues for client growth beyond the UK, Asia-Pacific, and the US.

With the acquisition, B2C2 gains access to Woorton's PSAN (prestataires de services sur actifs numériques) License, overseen by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), enabling B2C2's operations within the EU.

Representatives from Woorton talked about this acquisition and highlighted its potential to combine the synergistic strengths of the two firms. The collaboration between the two entities aims to support an enhanced liquidity pool and improved market presence, ultimately benefiting customers.

Officials from B2C2 highlighted Woorton's forward-looking approach, which aligns well with B2C2's innovative culture, shared values, risk frameworks, and operational practices. They also talked about the common goals of the two companies and how their focus on crypto and digital assets complement each other effectively.

More information about the two companies

B2C2 specialises in ensuring institutional access to crypto through consistent liquidity provision across market conditions. B2C2's achievements are driven by its utilisation of crypto-native technology and continuous advancements in product offerings. Established in 2015 and primarily owned by Japanese financial group SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK and maintains offices in the US and Japan.

Established in 2017, Woorton serves around 250 clients engaged in trading 96 different coins, offering continuous liquidity provision. The company maintains active regulatory engagement and has a role in ADAN (Association for the Development of Crypto-Assets), an initiative fostering dialogue between the digital asset sector and policymakers. It is also involved in shaping the regulatory framework for digital assets in France. Woorton played a part in launching the Paris Blockchain Week, a prominent event featuring global participation and discussions on blockchain and digital assets.

According to Woorton, the first wave of digital assets (cryptocurrencies) offered opportunities for challengers as regulatory uncertainty and frequent ecosystem shifts prevented big banks to step in. The company believes that the second wave, in the form of digitised stocks, bonds, and derivatives, will cause banks to redirect their focus towards advisory rather than trading.