B21 launches crypto investment and portfolio management app in India

B21 Invest assists customers to purchase and manage a portfolio of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and EOS from a mobile phone. B21 Invest supports investment for at least USD 25 per transaction, which can be in a single asset like Bitcoin or across a customised investment portfolio.

Users in India can invest using local fiat currency and local payment methods including Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit cards, and bank transfers. B21 Invest is available free of charge on the App Store and Google Play and allows users to create their own customised portfolio of cryptocurrencies without going through multiple Know Your Customer (KYC) and wallet set-ups.

Users can rebalance their portfolio, monitor profitability on their dashboard, or liquidate their positions at any time. Users can also withdraw money globally via bank transfer (ACH) and international wire.