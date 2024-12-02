B21 Crypto partners with Celsius to launch new feauture





Together with Celsius, B21 launches the new Earn feature, where users can stake their entire portfolio in a single click to earn weekly yield. With this Earn feature, B21 users in over 82 countries can now earn up to 18% APY on all their crypto assets and benefit from the Celsius earning model which includes rewards without lock-in, weekly pay outs, no minimum balance restrictions, and asset transfers and withdrawals anytime.

B21 offers crypto investors the ability to allocate ratios of tokens for one-click purchasing and the ability to bulk stake digital assets.