AWS and WAX unlock Web3 integration in gaming

AMB is a fully managed service designed to help developers build resilient, decentralised applications (dApps) on both public and private blockchains, offering them instant and serverless access to multiple decentralised networks without worrying about deploying specialised infrastructures.

Until now, developers who wanted to integrate Web3 functionality had to either deploy their own nodes manually — which is a complex and time-consuming process — or use the services of existing node providers, relinquishing a portion of control over their infrastructures.











Augmenting developers and companies in web3 development

Following the integration into AMB, WAX now allows developers to deploy their nodes with just a few clicks through the AWS console, making the whole process as streamlined and frictionless as possible. After this simple deployment, developers can freely use their WAX nodes to experiment and build on the WAX blockchain and interact with both the mainnet and testnets without additional hurdles.

To further ease the onboarding process, WAX also offers studios and companies a full suite of tools and solutions aimed at streamlining the Web3 development process, including the Cloud Wallet, single-sign-on (SSO) and OAUTH, a native random number generation service, a developer portal, a cross-chain bridge, and a blockchain explorer.

Furthermore, as a new official Amazon Solutions Provider, WAX can offer developers a plethora of guidebooks and other materials and can help companies easily navigate all the intricacies of Web3 development. Apart from blockchain-native builders, this integration also allows traditional Web2 builders to quickly implement decentralized elements into their projects, be it Web3 games, digital asset marketplaces, fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or any other kind of dApps.

Officials from WAX said the new partnership between them and Amazon Web Services is a major next step on the journey to the mass adoption of Web3, enabling both blockchain-native and traditional Web2 developers alike to start building their applications on the WAX blockchain or implement decentralised features into their existing projects with ease. Apart from offering a frictionless new way to set up their Web3 infrastructure, WAX will also provide developers with a full suite of additional tools and documentation.





WAX blockchain's expansion into gaming and ecommerce

WAX blockchain's custom tools and incentive mechanisms are designed to improve the usability of blockchain technology in gaming, ecommerce, and digital collectibles trading. Over 140 Web3 games have opted to leverage WAX as the foundation for their projects. The blockchain boasts over 2 million Unique Active Wallets and facilitates over 300 million transactions in the last 30 days.

Notably, the new collaboration with AWS extends WAX’s existing relationship with Amazon. Just recently, Brawlers, a WAX-based trading card game designed by the legendary creator of Magic: The Gathering, Richard Garfield, has become a part of the Amazon Prime Gaming service alongside traditional Web2 blockbusters like Apex Legends, Roblox, Call of Duty: Warzone, Valorant, Runescape, League of Legends, World of Warcraft, Battlefield 2042, and many others.

As part of this collaboration, all Prime Gaming subscribers gained access to free WAX accounts and can enjoy monthly opportunities to receive exclusive in-game items in Brawlers, including a complete set of in-game cards themed around holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's.