To be specific, the two companies have agreed to leverage their expertise to explore the design, technology, settlement, and regulatory requirements of fiat-crypto data and payments bridges. The bridges will be designed to connect various fiat payment and banking infrastructures to the Aventus blockspace and will allow the two companies to create a hybrid distributed ledger technology protocol and platform. The goal is to deliver digital banking and payment-enabled services for standard businesses and uses cases as well as new and emerging businesses and Web3 ecosystems.

The main focus of the partnership will concern opportunities for existing US and OECD banking, payments, and qualified securities regulated frameworks. As for the product roadmap, it includes real-time on and off-chain transaction execution in fiat, digital dollar, and certain eligible cryptocurrencies, as well as registered tokenized money market instruments, and the continued development of layer 1 and layer 2 programmable blockspace.

In the official press release, Aventus officials revealed that one in four enterprises are expected to interact with customers and partners via Web3 by 2024, which is why this is the best time to capitalise on this technology. They also expressed their belief that Nexus will position itself as a leader in the industry due to its innovation-driven strategy. Aventus specialises in onboarding enterprises to Web3, helping them to generate new revenue streams, improve operational efficiencies, and future-proof their business.

Nexos representatives acknowledged the recent troubles of the crypto segment but shared their optimism about the potential of blockchain. They also mentioned the fact that they launched a series of innovative solutions at major financial institutions worldwide over the past 30 years, and commended Aventus for taking the time to understand the regulatory requirements of the industry, as well as the potential for growth and improvements in operational efficiencies.

More information about Nexos Technologies

Nexos Technologies is a US-based financial infrastructure company that offers mobile wallet, PaaS infrastructure, and data solutions for payments, banking, card, BSA/AML compliance, lending, settlement, and clearing.

The company is in business with financial institutions to design and deliver various ecommerce and payment solutions for merchants, businesses, marketplaces and Web3 companies. These solutions can be used to design and support digital wallets and integrate payments to improve customer experience and brand differentiation.