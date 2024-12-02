Avalanche powers Alipay+ D-store's Web3 voucher programme

Avalanche facilitates the introduction of a Web3-enabled voucher programme for Alipay+ D-store, an integrated digital solution, along with partnered e-wallets under Alipay+. With one of its partners in Southeast Asia, vouchers can be obtained by playing a branded mini game. Vouchers give users discounts of up to 50% on milk teas sold by 10 popular milk tea brands at 500+ shops in the region, with 2,000+ shops in the pipeline.











Expanding the programme to users from multiple countries

Powered by an Avalanche Subnet built and managed by AvaCloud, this programme is the first phase in a two-part proof-of-concept (POC). Phase two will keep the focus on food and beverage merchants while expanding the POC to 100+ million users from the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Chinese nationals who visit these countries as tourists.

Leading e-wallet partners across Southeast Asia can integrate Alipay+ D-store, activating the POC and Avalanche’s Web3 capabilities. Alipay+ D-store is an all-in-one ordering solution. Powered by a suite of tools to unify the in-store processes, online selling, orders, marketing, and insights, setting up an online store has never been easier with just 10 minutes to set up and 0 upfront cost.





Local milk tea buyers can take advantage by:

Playing a minigame on Alipay+ D-store within an Alipay+ partner e-wallet;

Upon completion, receiving a Web3-enabled voucher in the same e-wallet;

Claiming the voucher;

Paying for the milk tea using the wallet, receiving a discount.

Augmenting user interaction and industry collaboration

The POC will allow brands like Alipay+ D-store to test Web3 solutions, including how they can help merchants foster new forms of interaction with users, helping retain them and generate new revenue streams.

Avalanche Subnets give the programme greater flexibility. While offering the transparency, digital asset rails, and Web3 capabilities of a fast, consistent blockchain, Subnets let builders customise their own EVM chains, including with desired privacy configurations.

Additionally, Alipay+ D-store’s Web3-enabled voucher programme unlocks the possibility of collaboration with other brands that use digital collectibles and other blockchain-powered features.

Moreover, with AvaCloud, Alipay+ D-store and other enterprises launching Subnets delegate the heavy lifting and maintenance to Ava Labs, adding industry-leading Web3 capabilities with minimal costs, active work, and time-to-launch. Leaders like AWS, Deloitte, and SK Planet have AvaCloud Subnets.

The POC has one more key facet. It intends to further AvaCloud’s growth beyond AWS into a more diverse set of cloud systems. In the POC, AvaCloud runs a ‘hybrid’ model across AlibabaCloud and AWS, with validators on AlibabaCloud and the RPC provisioned through AvaCloud on AWS.