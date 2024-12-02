Avalanche integrates with Stripe



According to the announcement, eight Avalanche Web3 apps have also been integrated with the platform. Avalanche app developers can now embed a customisable widget into their interfaces, allowing users to convert fiat to crypto via Stripe’s platform.





Eight apps have already announced that they will integrate the widget, including the Avalanche Core portfolio app, staking protocol GoGoPool, Avvy username service, social media platform The Arena, nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace Zeroone, Halliday wallet, web development platform Pakt and blockchain games DeFi Kingdoms and Shrapnel.











Moreover, the announcement continued to state that the integration attempts to solve the cold start problem in Web3, which occurs when customers don’t have enough funds in their wallets to carry out transactions on the platform.





To solve this issue, Stripe would be handling all the KYC, payments, fraud, and compliance. This would allow the developer to focus on the app itself. At launch, the integration allows Core portfolio users to create Avalanche accounts using their Google or Apple ID and fund them with bank transfers, debit or credit cards.





