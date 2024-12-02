Avalanche integrates with Stripe

According to the announcement, eight Avalanche Web3 apps have also been integrated with the platform. Avalanche app developers can now embed a customisable widget into their interfaces, allowing users to convert fiat to crypto via Stripe’s platform.
Eight apps have already announced that they will integrate the widget, including the Avalanche Core portfolio app, staking protocol GoGoPool, Avvy username service, social media platform The Arena, nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace Zeroone, Halliday wallet, web development platform Pakt and blockchain games DeFi Kingdoms and Shrapnel.
Moreover, the announcement continued to state that the integration attempts to solve the cold start problem in Web3, which occurs when customers don’t have enough funds in their wallets to carry out transactions on the platform.
To solve this issue, Stripe would be handling all the KYC, payments, fraud, and compliance. This would allow the developer to focus on the app itself. At launch, the integration allows Core portfolio users to create Avalanche accounts using their Google or Apple ID and fund them with bank transfers, debit or credit cards.
More about Avalanche
In March 2024, Avalanche enabled
Alipay+ D-store and its partnered e-wallets to introduce a Web3-enabled voucher programme. Avalanche facilitates the introduction of a Web3-enabled voucher programme for Alipay+ D-store, an integrated digital solution, along with partnered e-wallets under Alipay+. With one of its partners in Southeast Asia, vouchers can be obtained by playing a branded mini game. Vouchers give users discounts of up to 50% on milk teas sold by 10 popular milk tea brands at 500+ shops in the region, with 2,000+ shops in the pipeline.