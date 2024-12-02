Australian banks inform Bitcoin companies on closing accounts

The publication has seen the letters from Westpac Banking Corporation and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The banks sent letters to Australian Bitcoin exchanges, including Bit Trade and Buyabitcoin. The letters said the banks will close the exchanges’ accounts and did not give any explanation.

At least 17 Australian Bitcoin companies have received letters and 13 already have had their accounts closed.

In August 2015, an Australian Senate committee said Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were becoming part of the mainstream and should be recognized as a regular currency for goods and services tax purposes.