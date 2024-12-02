Australia Post considers using a blockchain for identity storage

Although, the revenue from traditional products seems to go down, according to the Australian Post’s 2015 annual report, products such as financial and identity services have grown 17,7 % year by year. Therefore, the company took the developing of digital identity solutions as an opportunity.

Addressing The Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Melbourne, Ahmed Fahour, the Australia Post CEO, said identity services was one of the opportunities of e-commerce for the company with more than 90% of Australian passports handled by Australia Post. The company already offers a number of identity services through a multi-channel, end-to-end solution that integrates online, in-person and phone channels for identity management, including passports and tax file numbers. New technologies such as blockchains, could enable the company to boost its business and help through the decline in traditional postal services.

The Australian government has also been trying to develop a digital identity framework for individuals and businesses.

Australia Post is a self-funded government business enterprise, with 4,417 Post Offices, including 2,560 in rural and remote areas.