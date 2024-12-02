Australia: CoinJar launches Bitcoin debit card

The debit card allows users to spend the digital currency at electronic funds transfer at point-of-sale (EFTPOS) terminals. Also, users can pre-load the card with Bitcoin, which is converted to AUD.

A trial of the cards will begin with around 100 customers who already have Bitcoin accounts over the next couple of weeks, before being made available generally.

Asher Tan, chief executive of CoinJar, has informed that in the September 2013 – August 2014 the company processed more than USD 50 million worth of Bitcoin transactions for about 30,000 people and businesses.