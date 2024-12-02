Australia-based Coin Loft partners with POLi

Users will now have the ability to purchase both Bitcoin and Ethereum online via Australia Post’s banking service. The POLi payment system currently supports most Australian banks, providing a seamless integration between Internet banking and online payments.

POLi integration expands on existing cash and Flexepin payment options and gives customers the option to make payments online for the first time. Users can create a Bitcoin buy order and use POLi to perform a bank transfer for payment. POLi allows users to transfer funds to Coin Loft using their online banking details without storing any sensitive information and is already trusted by many commercial operations, including Jetstar and Qantas.

The new POLi purchase option provides an easy method for Australians to purchase Bitcoin from the comfort of their home. Coin Loft hopes this new feature helps to boost both Bitcoin awareness and adoption, reflecting the company’s consistent focus on lowering entry barriers to digital currency ownership throughout Australia.