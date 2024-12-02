AUDD launches on Hedera in first stablecoin studio use

The initiative, led by AUDC Pty Ltd in coordination with the Hedera Foundation, also marks the first time an Australian dollar-denominated stablecoin has been natively issued using the Hedera Token Service (HTS).

AUDD is now accessible for direct 1:1 purchase with Australian dollars through the AUDD website and can be managed via Hedera-compatible wallets. The stablecoin had previously been available on other blockchain networks including Ethereum, Stellar, XRPL, Solana, and XDC. This expansion to Hedera reflects a wider multi-chain approach designed to support tokenised value transfer across decentralised finance, payments, and trade use cases.

Targeting institutional and compliance-driven use

The launch positions AUDD as a regulated, interoperable digital currency aimed at institutional users. Officials from AUDC Pty Ltd said that stablecoins such as AUDD are likely to play a critical role in enabling traditional currencies to function within decentralised finance ecosystems, particularly as tokenisation of assets, services, and financial instruments continues to develop.

According to representatives from the Hedera Foundation, the use of AUDD supports ongoing efforts to scale real-world financial applications such as micropayments, digital marketplaces, and ESG-linked asset flows. They added that the integration highlights the potential of Hedera's infrastructure to support scalable and energy-efficient financial services.

Hedera’s technical architecture is designed to offer fast transaction finality, low and predictable fees and a carbon-negative operating model. These features are intended to support high-volume use cases while maintaining sustainability and cost-effectiveness. The Hedera Foundation noted that the stablecoin launch supports its broader mission of advancing financial innovation on the network, especially in areas such as payments, reporting, and digital asset integration.