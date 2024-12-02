ATM Bitcoin exchange adds new Bitcoin ATM in France

Group BTC France, subsidiary of the ATM Bitcoin Exchange has installed the new machine at UNPI 34 Chambre des Propriétaires et Copropriétaires 23 Boulevard du Jeu de Paume, according to the company.

The Bitcoin ATM, designed by BTC Fácil, permits the purchase and sale of Bitcoins – a two-way Bitcoin machine – and is administered remotely through the use of security protocols such as tokens and a two-step authentication process.

According to CoinATMRadar.com, there are 741 Bitcoin ATMs across the world with the US making up the majority with 387. North America currently accounts for 67.75% of Bitcoin ATMs compared to 23.21% in Europe. CoinATMRadar.com further reports that there are around 3.43 Bitcoin installations each day.