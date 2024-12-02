Atleos launches bitcoin cashout feature at US ATMs

Once fully deployed, this service will be available at thousands of participating merchant locations, with a transaction point accessible within five miles for more than three-quarters of the American population.

This new feature utilizes the Atleos ReadyCode API suite, a system designed for single-use codes that facilitate various cash-in and cash-out transactions without the need for cards or traditional payment networks. ReadyCode supports a range of financial operations for program managers, financial institutions, and merchants.

Initially, the LibertyX Bitcoin Cashout service will be available in more than 30 states. Customers enrolled in the LibertyX mobile app can stage their transactions through the app's locator feature and then complete the process at an Atleos ATM that is both LibertyX-compatible and ReadyCode-enabled.





Atleos states that this new service aims to improve the ability of LibertyX users to convert digital assets into physical cash, thereby enhancing ATM usage and increasing foot traffic for participating merchants.

Atleos, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operates as a provider of self-service financial access solutions. The company has a large-scale independent ATM network and offers services globally with approximately 20,000 employees.





Partnering Chime

Recently, the company partnered with the US-based digital banking platform Chime to introduce Chime-branded ATMs at 4,000 Walgreens locations across the United States. These ATMs are part of Atleos' Allpoint Network. Since 2021, Chime members have been able to access fee-free ATMs through the Allpoint Network, which currently consists of over 50,000 ATMs.

Starting with August 2024 Atleos will begin featuring Chime branding on ATMs located in Walgreens stores to enhance consumer awareness. This initiative is intended to make it easier for Chime users to locate and use fee-free ATMs.

Chime representatives have stated that this partnership aligns with their goal of providing a mobile-first experience while ensuring their members have convenient access to cash without fees. At the same time, Atleos officials have indicated that this expansion aims to simplify the process for Chime users to access cash while shopping for everyday items at Walgreens locations.