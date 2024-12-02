At least two trading companies probed by SEC over NYSE listings

The US securities regulator has asked the trading companies for information regarding a broad investigation into initial public offerings and direct listings going back five years on the New York Stock Exchange. Moreover, the Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC was probing listings of Slack Technologies and other unicorns on the NYSE, focusing on their first day of trading.



The SEC had asked Citadel Securities for information on how it opened Slack’s first day of trading. However, an SEC spokesperson and GTS spokesman Rich Myers declined to comment, while Slack did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.