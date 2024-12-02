Asset trading fintech Bitpanda secures USD 170 million

The round was led by Valar Ventures, with participation from the partners of DST Global. The latest round, secured just 6 months after a successful USD 52 mln Series A, means that Bitpanda has reached unicorn status at a valuation of USD 1.2 bln, according to the official press release.

Since closing its Series A in September 2020, Bitpanda has increased profits, with the revenue in the first two months of 2021 surpassing the total revenue in 2020, and has seen its user base grow from 1.3 to over 2 million registered users, the press release adds. Investors will soon be able to access an even more diverse range of digital assets via Bitpanda, with 24/7 investing in fractional shares & ETFs due to be added to the platform in April 2021.

The Series B is currently in the necessary approval process of the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA).