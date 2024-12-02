AscendEX hacked for USD 78 mln worth of crypto

The news comes from to the exchange, which acknowledged the hack, and security researchers PeckShield who have estimated its losses. According to PeckShield, the assets were taken across three blockchains. The exchange lost USD 60 million on Ethereum, USd 9.2 million on Binance Smart Chain and USD 8.5 million on Polygon (formerly Matic).

Tokens taken included large chunks of stablecoins — both tether (USDT) and USD coin (USDC) — along with larger sums of less well-known tokens like taraxa (TARA) and smaller sums of more well-known tokens like shiba inu (SHIB), aave (AAVE) and compound (COMP).