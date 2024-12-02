As Bitcoin price surges, phishing attacks on Bitcoin wallets intensify

As a result, fraudsters have ramped app phishing operations in the hopes of taking over accounts, stealing funds, and selling the stolen coins while the price breaks new record highs each day, the online publication continues.

For example, CheckPhish, a service that keeps track of recent phishing pages against high-profile brands, has spotted five phishing domains targeting the Blockchain wallet service, one of the largest on the market. But Blockchain wasn’t the only brand miscreants targeted. They also went after LocalBitcoins, a very popular Bitcoin exchange.

Furthermore, Fortinet, a cyber-security company, also identified a spam campaign that targeted users with cryptocurrency-related lures in the hopes theyd download and run files on their PCs.

This is not the first time we see a spike in Bitcoin-related phishing attacks. The same thing happened in December 2016, when Bitcoin started its current price surge.