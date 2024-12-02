In this new project, Tempo and Cebuana represent operational activity and financial settlement parties while Armenotech helped integrate the Cebuana IT infrastructure into the Stellar blockchain platform. Through this partnership, people will be able to send money from Europe and pick up Philippine pesos at more than 10,000 Cebuana locations across the Philippines.

Senders can pay at Tempo’s locations or they can leverage Tempo’s mobile app and pay by card. Tempo officials cited by ffnews.com highlighted the need for extra convenience for Philippine nationals and how this new project can leverage state-of-the-art technologies to provide an important humanitarian role.

They also mentioned the lucrative payments sector of the Philippines as well as the rising levels of competition that push companies to deploy the latest technology and marketing instruments. Tempo believes that the Stellar blockchain can represent a great advantage in this competitive context.

In November 2022, Tempo France partnered with Spain-based Elsa Care Technologies in order to roll out money transfers to the Philippines. Through this collaboration, the two companies allowed clients to send money through the Elsa.care app to the recipients’ bank accounts in the Philippines. The integrator of the technical platforms of the companies was Armenotech, acting as Tempo’s strategic partner in technological projects.

Armenotech officials cited by the same source noted how the technology can ensure high speed and reliability while minimising costs, and revealed that Armenotech and Tempo also plan to introduce B2B payment services based on the Stellar blockchain. They also emphasised the synergy between Armenotech and Tempo, and how their partnership proves that a payment solution company and a recognized EU payment and remittances operator can work together in the competitive money transfer sector.

Tempo France’s previous partnership with Armenotech

In January 2023, Tempo France collaborated with Armenotech to improve Stellar blockchain integration in the global sector. Through this partnership, the two companies committed to working together on various business ventures, including joint participation in international remittance projects, as well as leading new product launches in the payment market.

Armenotech became a full-range IT infrastructure provider for Tempo France, and some of its most important offerings include Stellar blockchain-based processing and transaction monitoring. Tempo France officials highlighted the expertise of Armenotech’s specialists, as well as the capabilities of the Stellar platform. They also revealed their plans to provide their clients and partners with a new level of efficiency, not just when it comes to transactions but also in other areas such as KYC, AML, fraud monitoring, CRM, and customer loyalty programmes.