Armenian Central Bank advises citizens not to use Bitcoin

The Armenian central bank told regional news service ARKA that, in its view, the use of digital currencies should be avoided due to a lack of regulation in the industry. The comments appear to be some of the first from the institution on the technology.

The central bank further clarified that it supports the use of these payment instruments, provided they protect the interests of consumers.

Central bank representative Hayk Kirakosyan said that the statements came amid an interview following the twenty-second anniversary of the countrys national currency, the dram.