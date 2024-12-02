



Moreover, it had also divested USD 12 million from its ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB). The moves follow the announcement of new trade tariffs by US President Donald Trump on April 2, which triggered volatility across financial markets, including digital assets.











The USD 26.6 million total investment reflects ARK’s continued confidence in Coinbase as a key player in the crypto ecosystem. The exchange remains one of the few publicly traded gateways into the crypto market and offers diversified exposure to blockchain-based assets and services.

Conversely, ARK Invest executed a significant reduction in its exposure to spot Bitcoin ETFs, selling USD 12 million in ARKB on April 7. This marked one of the largest daily outflows for the ETF since its launch in January 2024. Previous ARKB transactions included a USD 8 million sell-off on March 3, along with smaller sales totaling USD 3.5 million in the first two months of 2025.





ARKW maintains Bitcoin exposure despite ETF sell-off

Despite trimming its direct Bitcoin ETF holdings, ARK Invest maintains substantial indirect exposure through its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), which held USD 142 million worth of ARKB as of April 8. This allocation represents approximately 11% of the fund's total weight, indicating a continued commitment to Bitcoin exposure, albeit through a diversified vehicle.

The broader market for Bitcoin exchange-traded products has seen notable outflows in recent days. According to data from SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs recorded USD 207 million in outflows last week and an additional USD 109 million on April 7 alone. Over three days, the sector experienced a cumulative outflow of USD 273 million, highlighting increased investor caution amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Despite recent divestments, ARK remains among the limited number of spot Bitcoin ETF issuers to post positive net inflows in 2025. As of April 4, the ARKB fund recorded USD 146 million in net inflows. Other asset managers, including BlackRock’s iShares and ProShares, have also posted strong performances, with USD 3.2 billion and USD 398 million in net inflows, respectively.

The latest portfolio adjustments by ARK Invest underscore its dynamic approach to managing crypto-related assets in a shifting economic landscape as institutional investors recalibrate exposure to digital assets.