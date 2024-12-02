Arizona approves blockchain signatures and smart contracts

The lower chamber of Arizona’s legislature advanced the bill by a unanimous vote earlier in February 2017. Senators cleared the bill by a 28-1 vote on March 23.

The bill states: “A signature that is secured through blockchain technology is considered to be in an electronic form and to be an electronic signature. A record or contract that is secured through blockchain technology is considered to be in an electronic form and to be an electronic record.”

Furthermore, the measure also includes a clause on smart contracts – self-executing contracts that run on a blockchain, saying: “Smart contracts may exist in commerce. A contract relating to a transaction may not be denied legal effect, validity or enforceability solely because that contract contains a smart contract term.”