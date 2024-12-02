Argentina instructs crypto exchanges to file transactions data

The exchanges must list all accounts and identify clients, as well as income, expenses and monthly balance of accounts held. The information will have to be filed for each month by the 15th of the following month.

Crypto adoption has been healthy in Argentina: Ripio, one of the country’s largest exchanges, ended 2020 with over a million users after starting the year with 400,000. The country’s economic woes, stemming from debt, inflation and COVID-19, have driven its citizens to seek alternative ways to store wealth.