Argentina-based social network Taringa adds Bitcoin tipping

The free social network enables people from all over the world to create and share information on its platform.

The announcement follows the launch of Xapo Institutions, a series of products aimed at capturing additional customers including businesses, Bitcoin exchanges, hedge funds and institutional investors.

The new Bitcoin tipping programme, ‘Taringa Creadores’, will combine an ad-revenue sharing model similar to YouTube’s with the social network’s unique ranking system in order to incentivise the sharing of popular content.

Initially, the service is invite-only and will prompt the platform’s top content creators to register for the programme. The size of the Bitcoin tips, which will be deposited into the users’ Xapo wallets, will depend on the amount of views, points and advertising revenue generated by each post.