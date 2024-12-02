Aquanow has teamed up with SGB to increase fiat banking accessibility for institutional and enterprise participants in the digital asset sector.

Aquanow is a digital asset platform serving institutional clients, including banks, neobanks, brokerages, and payment companies. The company provides technological infrastructure and facilitates billions of dollars in cryptocurrency brokerage and payment transactions each month.

Bridging traditional and digital finance

The partnership combines SGB’s secure, regulated banking infrastructure and real-time settlement network with Aquanow’s digital asset services, establishing a dependable connection between traditional and digital financial ecosystems.

SGB is a fully licensed digital bank in Bahrain, catering to global investors and institutions. Focused on the digital economy, SGB facilitates simplified transitions between digital and traditional finance, offering financial connectivity between Asia and the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) region.

Partnership overview

Under this partnership, Aquanow’s global clientele, which includes exchanges, payment providers, OTC desks, neobanks, and fintech companies, can open USD bank accounts, settle trades, and transfer funds freely by utilising SGB’s complete SWIFT membership and regulatory status. This collaboration will allow businesses to move assets in currencies such as USD, AED, SAR, BHD, SGD, EUR, HKD, and CNH. Furthermore, the partnership will integrate Aquanow’s worldwide digital asset services with SGB’s regulated banking network and real-time settlement platform, SGB Net, facilitating transitions between crypto and fiat.

Industry impact

This collaboration started at a time when institutional adoption of digital assets is on the rise, particularly in the MENA and Asia regions, which are at the forefront because of their progressive regulatory frameworks and increasing demand for blockchain-based financial services. The integration of Aquanow with SGB’s infrastructure paves the way for users to access fiat-crypto conversions directly on SGB’s platform, thereby increasing the functionality of bank accounts for both retail and institutional users.