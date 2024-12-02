This collaboration holds potential implications for web3 exploration and development, and it is expected to provide new resources for developers and potentially reshape aspects of the internet as we currently know it.

The partnership between Aptos Labs and Microsoft is a multiyear endeavour that can potentially simplify web3 exploration and facilitate the development of the internet's future landscape. Aptos Labs' pursuit of a decentralised and user-centric internet over the past five years has led to this collaboration. With a focus on prioritising developers and enhancing end-user experiences, the partnership with Microsoft could provide a solid foundation for creators to innovate and contribute to the evolution of the internet.

Aptos Labs' emphasis on developer-centric design aims to provide a supportive framework for creators and enterprises to bring their ideas to fruition while upholding user safeguards. This approach is intended to enable builders to concentrate on refining the consumer experience, leveraging the capabilities of the Aptos blockchain. Moreover, Aptos Labs has strived to enhance its blockchain technology through monthly updates, with an apparent focus on industry benchmarks and global developer empowerment.

The Aptos community's contributions and the partnership with Microsoft are seen as foundational elements for shaping the future of the internet, as the integration of AI capabilities aims to address existing challenges and drive significant change in the online realm.

Some of the partners who chose to work with Aptos for this industry development include Google Cloud, Mastercard, NBC Universal, KYD Labs, NPIXEL (METAPIXEL), MoonPay, and Franklin Templeton.

Other developments from Microsoft

Apart from working with Aptos Labs on this particular project, Microsoft also engaged in several other collaborations in 2023.

One of these partnerships took form in July 2023, when Microsoft extended its partnership with PayPal and integrated the latter’s Pay Later solution in the US, UK, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

US-based customers also gained the ability to pay with Venmo in the Microsoft Store. By leveraging the capabilities of PayPal Later, eligible consumers will be able to pay for their purchases evenly over the course of weeks or months in fixed amounts. This system will offer more payment flexibility and will help Microsoft’s customers manage their budgets in a more efficient way.